Shoulder responsibility and ensure justice to the Bengaluru stampede victims

Multiple investigations have been launched into the tragedy. The Karnataka High Court took suo motu cognisance and ordered the government to file a status report, the government ordered a magisterial inquiry and set up a one-man commission headed by a retired HC judge, and a probe by the police’s criminal investigation department. It is hoped the inquiries bring to light the omissions and commissions, and who took the crucial decision to hold a victory parade and celebrate in the confines of the stadium.

A number of issues require scrutiny: RCB’s X post on free passes to the stadium, and whether top police officials’ objections were brushed aside by politicians. There were many factors at play: the public rushing to collect the passes, restrictions at the stadium gates, a tired and depleted police force, and lakhs of people pouring in to celebrate the elusive IPL trophy.

The Congress high command summoned Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar and sought an explanation. The opposition has been baying for the resignations of the two leaders and Home Minister G Parameshwara for turning the felicitation into a family and supporters’ show, and absolving themselves of accountability.

The image of the Congress government has come under severe drubbing and the leaders’ stock has hit an all-time low. They should realise that it is in their interest to take responsibility and do justice to the grieving families. They may fall from grace now, but that’s part of the leadership role.