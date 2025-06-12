Odisha needs sharper focus on governance

His party rode to power on a flurry of promises including restoring Odia asmita or identity, reducing corruption, loosening the bureaucracy’s stranglehold, and improving the pace of development. It has fulfilled some major promises by providing an input subsidy of Rs 800 to paddy farmers, launching the Subhadra Yojana for women, and pursuing a vigorous industrialisation drive.

Majhi also restored the public grievance system and brought the government closer to the people. There has been a discernible change in functioning with the CM seen as calling the shots.

With such noteworthy achievements, the Majhi government has planned massive celebrations for its first anniversary. Yet, several worries linger. It is not lost on anyone that governance has slowed down, with low budgetary spending and stalling of key projects. There is a lack of visible development work on the ground.

The CM’s note on the tardy movement of crucial files at the top level is, in itself, an admission of the state of affairs. Several ministers have added to the confusion by speaking out of turn on key issues. Law and order has been hit with a spurt in serious crimes.

The Nepali students’ issue at a private university, which snowballed into a diplomatic embarrassment, is a pointer to the government’s failure in handling crises. Majhi has done a fine job in fulfilling promises and building his brand in the first year. It’s now time to shift focus to delivering governance. The honeymoon is over.