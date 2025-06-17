Parents, teachers must shield kids from e-abuse

While such risky behaviour could be put down to adolescent curiosity, it exposes them to cyberbullying, emotional abuse, blackmail, stalking and sexual exploitation. This could play havoc with young minds, diverting them from academics and healthy interactions. UNICEF has also flagged the risks of AI-driven technology on digital platforms, and the need to protect young users from manipulative practices, personal data monetisation and exploitative digital marketing. Online child sexual exploitation and abuse is labelled as a global health issue.

Youngsters should know the ‘4Cs of online safety’—regarding content, contact, conduct and commerce. Broadly, what is harmful content, whom to avoid, what to share, and being wary of gambling, phishing and other financial scams. With the pandemic having regularised the use of mobile phones and laptops for study, supervision of screen time needs to be tightened. It is up to parents and school authorities to inculcate in children a sense of responsibility while exploring social media, and put in place guidelines for usage. Parents and youngsters should ensure they report such crimes to the authorities to enable a systematic crackdown on perverts on the prowl.