Parents, teachers must shield kids from e-abuse

The dangers of smartphone usage by the young are showing up in multiple ways—from sleep deprivation to online sexual abuse and exploitation. A study by the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights lays bare the growing number of young children ensnared in nets of abuse. It raises concern on their exploitation, and that both parents and teachers are unaware and ill-equipped to handle such situations. Conducted across five districts among those aged 8-18 years, it found that one in six teenagers had connected with strangers online, and one in ten had even met them personally. Gender-wise, 17 percent of boys and 4 percent of girls indulged in such risky behaviour, which is more prevalent in rural areas (12 percent) than urban spaces (9 percent). Worse, 1 percent of children across genders admitted to sharing intimate photos or videos, and 7 percent had shared personal information like addresses with strangers online. The 15-18 age group was the most vulnerable and also aware that they had had unsafe experiences. Instagram accounted for 77 percent of such cases. Only a third of the parents reported these crimes to the police, while others preferred to close the chapter by deleting the accounts.
While such risky behaviour could be put down to adolescent curiosity, it exposes them to cyberbullying, emotional abuse, blackmail, stalking and sexual exploitation. This could play havoc with young minds, diverting them from academics and healthy interactions. UNICEF has also flagged the risks of AI-driven technology on digital platforms, and the need to protect young users from manipulative practices, personal data monetisation and exploitative digital marketing. Online child sexual exploitation and abuse is labelled as a global health issue.
Youngsters should know the ‘4Cs of online safety’—regarding content, contact, conduct and commerce. Broadly, what is harmful content, whom to avoid, what to share, and being wary of gambling, phishing and other financial scams. With the pandemic having regularised the use of mobile phones and laptops for study, supervision of screen time needs to be tightened. It is up to parents and school authorities to inculcate in children a sense of responsibility while exploring social media, and put in place guidelines for usage. Parents and youngsters should ensure they report such crimes to the authorities to enable a systematic crackdown on perverts on the prowl.