Oil shock a threat to economic resilience in the near term

Oil is on the boil again. With West Asia getting dragged into another war, crude oil prices have surged past $76 a barrel from around $60 a month ago. Some oil infrastructures in Iran, which has the world’s third largest reserves of crude and second largest reserves of gas, have come under attack by Israel. Even in a market where its scope is heavily curtailed by Western sanctions, Iran is the ninth-largest oil producer with a large amount of its exports going to China. The war also threatens disruption of supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical sea passage in the region through which between a fifth and a quarter of the world’s seaborne traded oil passes. These fears have pushed crude prices through the roof, with several analysts estimating prices to cross the $100 mark if the geopolitical tensions persist. The uncertainty of a diplomatic solution anchored by the US has not helped the situation. The rising prices would be a big blow for India, which has successfully managed to keep inflation below 4 percent this financial year. Higher prices can be a double whammy—on inflation as well as the current account deficit.