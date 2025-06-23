New Olympics chief faces stiff challenge

The transfer of the key is more than symbolic as it indicates that the two-time Olympic gold medallist from Zimbabwe now holds the most powerful position in all of sport. A lot is expected of her. During the last three months of the initiation period, she has shown glimpses of what is to come while saying she would prefer more consultation among members and that she would prefer to listen first. Her first step towards that was a two-day ‘Pause and Reflect’ session with members. Yet, the world she is walking into is more politically charged and divided than ever before. Amid persisting geopolitical tensions, Russian athletes are still not allowed to participate under their national flag. It needs to be seen how she and her team react to a world where global leaders are increasingly using sport to further their political ambitions. Then there is the Trump factor facing the sporting community, with two of the biggest events—the men’s football World Cup and the Olympics—to be held in the US in the next three years. Coventry will be directly associated with LA 2028’s organising committee.

India would be looking towards Coventry with hope, especially with the country’s intention to host the 2036 Olympic Games. The Indian Olympic Association has sent the letter of intent and there has been buzz on the ground as well. Given the new IOC president’s roots in a developing country, India would be hoping for a closer association. The mental strength she exhibited while winning Olympic medals will be put to test again—this time as the IOC chief.