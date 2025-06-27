Dumping threat looms elsewhere as India nears U.S. deal

The export basket might change, too. Some of India’s top 10 exports to the US—including electronic goods and gems & jewellery—may lose market share as competing countries are subject to lower tariffs on these products. On the other hand, we may gain in the footwear, apparel, electrical machinery and toy markets. For instance, according to the NIPFP paper, China, Vietnam, Indonesia, Italy and Cambodia account for 45.5 percent of the total in footwear exports to the US. Even if China is excluded, India can potentially corner a bigger share from Vietnam and Indonesia, which are subject to much higher tariffs of 46 percent and 32 percent, respectively. Similar opportunities exist in the furniture and sports equipment markets, too

At the same time, a multi-product, multi-country dumping threat looms over India. We should be watchful as China, Vietnam, Taiwan and others facing higher tariffs look to flood us with cheaper goods. While India reduces the tariff deficit with the US, it needs to offer calibrated concessions on select US goods like aerospace components. We should secure sector-specific exemptions, negotiate duty waivers for auto components and electronics, and diversify export markets away from the US, pursuing opportunities in the EU, the UK and ASEAN. Above all, India should strengthen domestic manufacturing, boost Make in India initiatives in key areas such as semiconductors, renewable energy and electronics to reduce import reliance and attract investments.