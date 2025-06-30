Resolve impasse over top football league

The AIFF has not yet renewed its master right agreement with Reliance’s Football Sports Development Limited, the promoters and marketers of ISL, which ends in December 2025. FSDL’s new proposal—to replace the one where they paid the AIFF ₹50 crore a year for 15 years—is reported to be for 10 years, and for a league with 10 teams without relegation to or promotion from a lower league. This is not in line with the Asian Football Confederation’s roadmap for India. It also will be hard on the AIFF-managed I-League, whose top two clubs get promoted. The new proposal will probably give more monetary benefits to the franchises. However, what seems to be rubbing the Indian federation the wrong way is the revenue sharing plan between FSDL, ISL clubs and AIFF, with the latter’s slice at just 14 percent. To make things more difficult, the Supreme Court will hear a case on the AIFF’s constitution mid-July. If the constitution is modified, a lot can change at the AIFF including the top officials.

One thing is for sure: whatever the level of competition, India cannot do away with a premier league in the world’s biggest sport. As of now, the ISL is the only option. The franchises are also recruiting players hoping for a restart. It would be prudent for both AIFF and FSDL to agree to a deal as early as possible, so that the players, the fans and the sport do not suffer.