K’taka MLAs' pay hike may stretch liquidity

Ahead of this year’s budget presentation, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has a gift for legislators: a fat pay hike. The details are under wraps, but the revision could be substantial. The Business Advisory Committee, chaired by the chief minister, has approved formalising the hike in the current Assembly session. Undoubtedly, legislators across the political spectrum will welcome it. An MLA’s current monthly pay, perks included, is over ₹3 lakh at present. The decision comes as a surprise, especially when Karnataka is reportedly struggling with its finances, primarily due to the allocation of ₹52,000 crore for its five guarantee schemes. With the last salary revision in 2022, it appears an upgrade was anyway on the agenda, and some MLAs have been pushing for a 30-50 per cent raise.

The government is also considering allowing ₹20 crore to build a luxury Legislators’ Club. Austerity is certainly not a top priority as indulgences in the shape of recliners, massagers and smart locks were recently installed in the assembly lounge, with the bill crossing ₹3 crore. Moreover, the chief minister’s official residence will also undergo renovation for ₹2.6 crore. The Deputy CM’s quarters will see a similar upgrade. While the proposed renovation comes after two decades, the opposition has already raised a hue and cry, complaining of a lack of funds for development during Congress’s rule. Over the months, with the guarantee schemes squeezing the treasury, legislators’ demands for constituency development grants have been growing. Implementing welfare schemes has already seen a few hiccups, especially Gruhalakshmi—the ₹2,000 dole for each woman family head—being held up for months.

The salary hike appears to be a smart move by Siddaramaiah to blunt any criticism for lack of development funds, the rise in milk and fuel prices, and other duties and cesses. The successful conclusion of ‘Invest Karnataka - GIM 2025’ may embolden the government to loosen its purse strings. No doubt public representatives are entitled to salary revisions, but the CM should keep in mind that the common working professional makes do with a marginal raise and also pays heavy taxes. If Siddaramaiah hopes to keep everyone happy—voters, legislators and opposition—he will need to juggle the numbers deftly when he presents his 16th budget on March 7.