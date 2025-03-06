Filmmakers, self censor, keep off gross violence

Does violence in movies cause violence in real life? The question is as layered and complicated as the human mind. Sourcing violence in society to its depiction on screen is simplistic. Violence has its roots in multiple conditions, including personal insecurities, alienation and marginalisation. In this era of unprecedented media explosion through web series and video games, movies alone cannot take the blame. However, there are no two ways about movies undoubtedly being one of the most powerful mediums influencing our thoughts, feelings and emotions. It is especially true for India, where stars and actors are adored like gods.

There is considerable evidence to suggest that prolonged exposure to violent scenes in movies can influence aggression, especially in children and adolescents. It has been pointed out that adolescents who watched more violent movies exhibited higher levels of violent behaviour—both physical and verbal. Psychologists have said that even if it does not trigger violence, frequent exposure to on-screen violence can desensitise the viewer. That itself is a passive form of violence as it ensures that response to violence in real life is dulled. Many filmmakers who have depicted violence in their films have often said—more as a form of justification—that they show such scenes to make the audience despise violence. That may be true for a large section of the audience, but they must not forget that there is also a section of people that gets triggered by violence, and there lies the problem.

Violence in cinema has become a talking point as instances of macabre violence in society are rising. Critics point out that the censor boards have been increasingly tolerant towards violence in movies, and a few recently released movies would vouch for that. What is more disturbing is parents bringing young children to theatres to watch highly violent films. The government must take action against theatres that allow young children to watch adult content. There should also be a ban on screening movies with high doses of violence on OTT platforms and television channels as they have straight access to homes. We need more awareness campaigns, parental control and stricter censorship to ensure movies do not harm young, impressionable minds. Self-censorship on the filmmakers’ part is the best move, but the government must step in if that is not happening.