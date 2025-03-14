Governor in team Kerala bodes well for state

In an era where the politics of confrontation is a national norm, Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has given the tradition of hostilities a welcome break by espousing the politics of principles. In a pleasant departure from the usual, the governor was present when Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi on Wednesday to press Kerala’s demands. The night before, the governor hosted a dinner for all members of parliament from the state, which was also attended by the CM and his government’s special envoy in Delhi, K V Thomas. At the dinner, the governor reportedly underscored the importance of setting aside political differences and staying united on matters concerning the state. Arlekar also made it clear he is aware of the state’s issues and is ready to meet the prime minister and central ministers, along with the CM, in Kerala’s interest.

Through his gestures, the governor has demonstrated that protocols do not matter when it comes to his state’s concerns. He was not just breaking traditions, but also setting an example. Arlekar’s gestures seem especially warm given the ongoing confrontations between the central government and opposition-ruled states, and between state governments and Centre-appointed governors. In Kerala, during Arlekar’s predecessor Arif Mohammed Khan’s term, the Raj Bhavan and the state government were engaged in an unending series of bitter exchanges. Arlekar indicated soon after assuming charge that though he was not looking for conflicts, he would strictly abide by rules and precedence, and would act without prejudice.

His actions go beyond his constitutional obligations, but are certainly in line with the spirit of democracy. His attempts at bringing together leaders from across party lines help project the image that Kerala is united for the cause of its people. The governor taking the initiative to improve state-Centre relations and push Kerala’s demands is heartening— it augurs well for the state. Now it’s up to the state government to ensure that the bonhomie stays strong and mischief-mongers within and outside the ruling front do not vitiate the atmosphere. There is no doubt that this governor is part of Team Kerala and his presence can give the government an edge in negotiations with the Centre. The politics of principles should hold public good above all other concerns.