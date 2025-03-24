Start with state units to change Indian boxing

THE messy Boxing Federation of India (BFI) election is a fair reflection of the tussle for power going on in the country’s sports administration. Such turf wars have escalated after the pandemic—starting with the Table Tennis Federation, followed by the All India Football Federation and the Indian Olympic Association. After the landmark 2022 judgement in the Rahul Mehra case, which mandated changes in India’s sports regulation and administration, things were expected to get better. Instead, they have spiralled out of control.

The BFI election was troubled even before the dates were announced. Its president Ajay Singh and secretary general Hemanta Kalita were priming for the fight in one corner, as treasurer Digvijay Singh was in the other. There was a mini revolt against the president during the National Games in Uttarakhand. The BFI president entrusted one member to look into the charges of financial irregularity against the secretary and the treasurer. Allegations were flung in all directions. Things got more complicated when Anurag Thakur entered the race. Ajay Singh issued a letter against Thakur’s late entry. The matter landed in the high courts of Delhi and Himachal Pradesh, where the letter was stayed. The election was eventually paused after the BFI president said he would approach the superior court.