Women's world cup deserves bigger venues

At BCCI’s apex council meeting ahead of this year’s IPL opener, one of the things on the agenda was to shortlist venues for the upcoming Women’s ODI World Cup to be held in India later this year. The shortlisted cities included Guwahati, Raipur, Visakhapatnam, Mullanpur and Indore. Barring Visakhapatnam, the other cities are yet to host a women’s ODI—and even at Visakhapatnam, the last women’s international game was held a decade ago. Guwahati has hosted three T20Is, but the remaining centres have never hosted the Indian women’s team.

This is in contrast to the last few women’s World Cups across formats. Since 2017, women’s ODI and T20 world cup finals have been hosted at iconic stadiums including the Lord’s in England, the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the Hagley Oval in New Zealand and Newlands in Cape Town. The last time India hosted a Women’s ODI World Cup, in 2013, the final was held at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai—a venue that is used for the Women’s Premier League. The 2016 T20 WC final was played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.