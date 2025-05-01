100 days that unmade US exceptionalism

While Donald Trump’s tariff tantrums grabbed more headlines during his first 100 days in office, lakhs of Indian parents are anxiously looking at his administration’s hardline immigration enforcement and the next 100 days, when a fresh cohort of students will finalise their plans to study abroad. The anxiety is triggered by the US federal government’s overzealous revocation of F-1 and M-1 student visas, mostly for protesting on campus or online. The National Association of Foreign Student Advisors reported that at least 1,400 students from over 200 colleges had their visa status changed by early April, two-fifths of them from India and China. After facing dozens of legal challenges, the administration reversed many of the revocations in late April. But amid scant official communication, many Indians are still unsure about when they can join back the courses their families took large loans to fund.

Adding to the anxiety is a new bill introduced in the US Congress to terminate the Optional Practical Training programme, which allows students to stay back in the US and work for up to three years after their studies. Indian students, especially the majority studying STEM courses, often use this route to earn in dollars and work towards employment visas. When the bill was introduced this March, Indian students in the US were already fewer by more than a fourth than in the previous March. If the bill emerges from the House judiciary committee’s scrutiny and lurches towards enactment anytime soon, the number of students will surely take a dive.