Face earth's challenges while searching extra-terrestrial life

The excitement is justified. Finding bio-signatures on an exoplanet is a first. However, what the scientists, led by those from the University of Cambridge, have detected only indicates the possibility of life. But in what form it exists, if at all, is not known. For that, significantly more advanced technologies are needed, as the study of bio-signatures is still in its infancy. Detection of just the chemical fingerprints, although an important beginning, cannot qualify as a “scientific discovery”. Despite that, hopes to find ET life should not be lost. The probability of it existing on millions—or even billions—of exoplanets across the universe is considered much higher now than ever before.

But as we go looking for signs of life light-years away, let us not forget that we have not yet explored more than a tenth of our own terrestrial oceans, from the depths of which life is understood to have begun 3.5 billion years ago on this 4.54 billion-year-old Earth. Nor has the human species been able to protect itself from itself, let alone the 90 percent of species that went extinct due to anthropogenic factors since humans took the first steps just 3,00,000 years ago. We remain challenged, not just technologically, but also in our capabilities to sustain ourselves, our ecology and our environment. That is a challenge worth overcoming.