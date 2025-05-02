Rationalise rates, set up tribunal to streamline tax system

While the buoyancy in collections is expected to sustain, what’s concerning is the delay in the GST Council’s decisions. It’s expected to convene once every three months, but is not doing so. The last meeting was held in December and the next is expected later this month or the next, which is a gap of nearly six months. The delay is raising concerns over clarity on critical issues such as rate rationalisation. For instance, following the personal income tax relief in the February budget, none other than Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman confirmed that GST rates will fall further. She also reasoned that the revenue-neutral rate, at which tax revenue remains the same despite changes in tax laws, reduced from 15.8 percent in 2017 to 11.4 percent in 2023; more correction is expected.

A ministers’ group set up for this task has submitted its report, but analysts expect the need for at least two or three council meetings to arrive at a final decision. The next meeting, whenever it happens, must take up the rationalisation process including reducing tax slabs and streamlining rates. For one, it should take a call on lowering the rate on health and life insurance premiums from 18 percent to 5 percent. And the long-delayed GST Appellate Tribunal needs to be set up soon, as its absence affects both taxpayers and the government.