UK FTA a boost for most sectors, worry for a few

War strategist Sun Tzu had said, ‘In the midst of chaos, there is also opportunity.’ Perhaps this is what Indian and British negotiators had in mind amid the chaos of Donald Trump’s tariffs as they hastened to clinch a far-reaching free trade agreement. The deal is expected to boost bilateral trade between the two countries, which is currently at $56 billion, by another $34 billion by 2040.

With that promise, it gives both countries more options in dealing with the US’s tariff regime. The agreement should translate into substantial gains for Indian exporters as Britain will reduce its already-low tariffs, leaving 99 percent of Indian goods facing zero duties. Textiles and apparels, a huge employer in India, should be a big beneficiary, while gems and jewellery, marine products and auto parts would also receive a boost.

The India-UK deal also has a much-awaited ‘double contribution convention’. This will exempt temporary Indian workers in Britain from making social security contributions for 3 years. Britain’s commitments will also ease mobility of professionals, for both entry and placement. This comes as a shot in the arm for India’s information technology sector.