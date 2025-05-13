Longer coastline: Prospects vs security

While India’s recent revision of the length of its coastline offers a bounty in development prospects, it also triggers worries in terms of security and ecological concerns. The latest survey by the National Hydrographic Organisation and Survey of India has found the length to be 3,582.21 km longer than that recorded in 1970, bringing the total to 11,098.81 km. A recent gazette notification has formally recognised the revision.

This major correction by almost half is being attributed to a variation in the scale and method of calculation. The 1970 data was computed using manual methods at a scale of 1:45,00,000 or smaller, while the new survey measured at a scale of 1:2,50,000 and used modern geographical information software and satellite imagery. The larger scale has captured more intricate details of the bays, inlets, islands and islets, which has helped iron out miscalculations from the 1970 data. The revised length was finalised in August 2023 at the National Security Council secretariat in New Delhi and unanimously accepted by stakeholders across central and state ministries like those for home affairs, external affairs, environment and climate change, earth sciences, and water resources, apart from the surveyors, Indian Coast Guard and National Remote Sensing Centre.