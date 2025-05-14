Speedy trial in Pollachi case a hope for others

The verdict in the Pollachi sexual assault case, in which all the nine accused were sentenced to life-term jail without remission, may provide the eight survivors of the horrendous crime a level of closure. The grisly crime involved physical torture and sexual assault of college students and other women over years by a group of men, and the circulation of lewd videos to intimidate them. The verdict means that perpetrators will spend the remainder of their natural life behind bars. The first FIR was filed in 2019, nearly two years after several women were repeatedly assaulted by the accused, and only after a distraught 19-year-old college girl found the courage to share her story with her brother. The case was transferred to the crime branch’s criminal investigation department, and later to the Central Bureau of Investigation following public outrage over the involvement of two local AIADMK functionaries in the crime and allegations about their link to a senior party leader.

Though many more women were alleged to have been assaulted, only eight came forward to testify. Importantly, none of the 48 witnesses turned hostile during the trial. The prosecuting agency used cyber forensics and morphological comparisons to establish the crime in which most of the evidence were digital in nature. The CBI filed the first charges within three months of taking over the probe, and the court completed the trial in just over two years.