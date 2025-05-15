Protect wild habitats while boosting tourism

Odisha was among the few states that recorded a marginal increase in forest cover in the latest nationwide survey. A little above 5 percent of the state’s geographical area is marked as protected. These biodiverse hotspots provide immense ecological services to the state and must be preserved at all costs. Building tourism infrastructure is a laudable move to bring in revenues and employment, but those planned near national parks and sanctuaries would sustain only if the wildlife is allowed to thrive and the carrying capacity of the protected area is maintained. The state might feel it has missed the bus so far as wildlife tourism—tiger-spotting, in particular—is concerned, the benefits of which have long been reaped by other states. But it must not be lost on the government that tiger reserves are governed by stringent laws and require stronger conservation efforts. While tourism projects are welcome, critical wildlife habitats must be spared, which is why the ESZs should institute the required safeguards. Odisha must see to it that its protected areas are not compromised for short-term benefits.