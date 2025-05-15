US-China rollback is welcome, but trade chaos far from over

In an unexpected turnaround that has pulled the US from the brink of recession, the Trump administration and China have agreed to pause their mutually devastating tariffs. The US will now reduce import duty on Chinese goods from the absurdly high 145 percent to 30 percent, while China will scale down on US goods from 125 percent to 10 percent. The declaration of the world’s two largest economies that they “are in agreement that neither side wants to decouple” has come as a shot in the arm to weakening economies round the world. Retail prices in the US had already begun to creep up as Chinese ships stopped berthing at American ports. Manufacturers scrambled and supply chains began to teeter. In China, factory output slowed as firms laid off workers after US orders began drying up.

As investors cheered, equity markets rebounded. As trade between the two giant economies begins to flow again, there will be a multiplier effect on other economies, too. However, those countries that did not retaliate with reciprocal tariffs have been left with a raw deal. For instance, Vietnam and Thailand, which had accepted tariffs at 46 and 36 percent, respectively, could now see manufacturers targeting the US markets, move to China where tariffs are down to 30 percent.