Vizhinjam could change region's maritime sway

The significance of the Vizhinjam International Seaport goes beyond being an important addition to India’s port infrastructure. Once fully operational, it promises to unlock enormous economic potential for the country in general and Kerala in particular and could change the region’s maritime dynamics. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described it as a gateway to global maritime trade that places Kerala at the heart of transhipment routes. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called it India’s “gateway to the development potential of the third millennium”. Beyond the collective euphoria over establishing India’s first deep-water multipurpose seaport, the project realistically has a chance to deliver more than it promises, given its projected capabilities.

The port’s advantage is its proximity to global shipping lanes—just 10 nautical miles from the busy Suez-Far East and Far East-Middle East routes that cater to Europe, West Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Far East. The port has a natural depth of 18 metres close to the shore, which lends it the capacity to handle large vessels, including ultra-large container ships. These advantages, coupled with its modern design and automation, which ensures quick vessel turnarounds, arm the port with the capability to challenge major regional transhipment hubs like Colombo, Jebel Ali (Dubai), and Singapore. It has more than a fair chance of succeeding in grabbing a share of their business. Currently, 75% of India’s transhipment is handled in foreign ports, which will change when the port’s container handling capacity reaches 3.3 million TEUs annually.