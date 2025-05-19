Presidential reference raises questions old and new

President Droupadi Murmu’s decision to invoke her power under the Constitution’s Article 143(1) to seek clarity to the Supreme Court’s verdict fixing deadlines for gubernatorial and presidential assent to state bills has raised significant questions. One of the President’s prime concerns among the 14 questions posed was whether, in the absence of any clear constitutionally-prescribed time limit, the court can impose such deadlines and prescribe the manner of exercising the powers through judicial orders. The reference has raised questions of the court’s advisory jurisdiction and the implications of a presidential reference in a case already adjudicated by the nation’s top court.

Tamil Nadu has used the reference to rally other opposition-ruled states to work together on their views on the Union’s approach. Chief Minister M K Stalin has written to seven opposition-ruled states and the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday stating that it squarely addressed the historic judgement in the Tamil Nadu Governor case that was published on April 11. He requested the leaders—including those of Kerala, Telangana, West Bengal and Punjab, who had taken similar pleas on delayed assent to bills to the judiciary—to coordinate legal strategy on the matter “to preserve and protect the basic structure of the Constitution”.