Settle Indo-Bangladesh trade standoff before volumes fall, prices rise

Responding to creeping restrictions by Bangladesh on Indian goods, Delhi has fired a warning salvo. It has banned imports of a slew of goods including readymade garments, processed food and plastic items through land ports. The annual trade in these categories is worth around $770 million to Bangladesh, according to an estimate by the Global Trade Research Initiative. Bangladeshi goods can continue to be routed through the sea ports of Kolkata and Nhava Sheva. The logistics of these roundabout shipments may price many Bangladeshi goods out of the Indian market. Perhaps that is the intent.

Ever since Sheikh Hasina was removed as prime minister of Bangladesh last August, relations between the neighbours have worsened. Bangladesh first blocked yarn and rice imports from India, and increased scrutiny on the borders; it followed up by delaying India’s goods transit to the Northeast. The trade standoff is a fallout of the deteriorating political relations. The interim regime in Dhaka, headed by former banker Mohammad Yunus, has taken exception at Delhi giving Hasina political asylum and demanded her extradition. India, on the other hand, has voiced concern at the increasing attacks on Bangladeshi Hindus by Islamist groups and watched with concern as Dhaka has strengthened its links with Beijing. A new spoiler is the gradual mending of Bangladesh’s relations with its historical foe Pakistan.