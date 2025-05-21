Prof's arrest tests some cardinal principles of law

As for the right to liberty, Mahmudabad was arrested on May 18 on the basis of two FIRs, one following a complaint by Renu Bhatia, head of the Haryana State Commission for Women. The charges include endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of the nation, and insulting a woman’s modesty. However, on questioning, Bhatia has not been able to highlight the part of Mahmudabad’s post that insulted a woman’s modesty. Nor could Additional Solicitor General S V Raju explain it when asked by Justice Kant. Meanwhile, Ashoka University erred in not supporting Mahmudabad’s credentials, although its faculty and students rallied in his support. A cardinal principle of criminal law, often reiterated by the Supreme Court, is that bail should be the rule, and jail the exception. Yet, a Sonepat court remanded Mahmudabad to custody.

This brings us to the obnoxious “sister of terrorists” remark made by Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah against Col Qureshi around the same time. He is still free despite the state high court taking suo motu cognisance and ordering an FIR, and the Supreme Court refusing to accept his apology as an end to the matter. This calls into question another cardinal principle: equality before the law. Now, the court-appointed special investigative teams must be allowed to parse both sets of comments. The cases’ disposal will, hopefully, ease the tension sparked by these avoidable provocations.