To address casteism, society needs to acknowledge it first

Unlike in the rest of the country, casteism is usually a private affair in Kerala. One rarely gets to experience it in public spheres, thanks to the social revolutions the state has gone through. So when it recently raised its ugly head again, there was a furore across Kerala. It reminded us that the scourge still exists in deep layers among all the communities in the state.

The Thiruvananthapuram police had, on April 23, registered a case for the “theft” of 18 grams of gold from a house where a Dalit woman worked as household help. She was summoned to the police station the same evening. There, she claimed, she was not given food or water through the night and was not even allowed to sleep. When she asked for drinking water, she reported she was told to get it from the toilet. The next day, she was released after the complainant informed police that the “stolen gold” had been found misplaced at home. The story shocked Kerala’s psyche. The government suspended the sub-inspector for lapses in taking the woman into custody without a preliminary probe. Two days later, an assistant sub-inspector was also suspended.