Bengaluru civic revamp must engage citizens

As Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike becomes Greater Bengaluru Authority, the city’s administration is likely to undergo a paradigm change. While GBA envisions a metropolis with world-class infrastructure, the underlying aim is to restructure governance and address challenges such as the creaking civic facilities. The plan is to divide BBMP into three corporations or more and build teams run by commissioners, overseen by a chief commissioner. With Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar as chairman and vice-chairman of GBA, it’s clear that the city will get the attention it deserves.

Like other Indian cities, Bengaluru is plagued by traffic bottlenecks, waterlogging and overflowing drains, inefficient waste management, potholed roads and dying lakes. If all these issues are to be addressed, the city needs the GBA, which will have overarching powers over civic, planning and transport authorities. Floods due to heavy showers have exposed Bengaluru’s shortcomings and the need for better governance, At present, Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao is handling two heavy-duty portfolios—civic administration and Bengaluru Metro—which is bound to compromise his ability to handle them adequately. All this should change under the GBA.