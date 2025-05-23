Indicators suggest room for rate cut despite RBI caution

Meanwhile, the central bank also warned that global growth remains fragile and continues to face significant challenges including trade tensions, increased policy uncertainty, and subdued consumer sentiment. This comes at a time when India’s fourth quarter growth in 2024-25 seems to have slowed and is expected to print at about 6.5 percent as against a robust 8.4 percent in Q4, 2023-24. However, the RBI maintained that the Indian economy will stay resilient despite external headwinds. Citing high-frequency indicators, it reasoned that both industrial and services sectors maintained steady momentum through April. Wholesale vehicle sales, an indicator of demand, declined by 13.3 percent due to a high base effect.

While the domestic indicators offer some room for recovery, much depends on how the talks on trade and terror will progress in the coming weeks. As for the trade deal with the US, preliminary discussions suggest the likelihood of a favourable agreement. It’s the terror tension at the border that needs a close watch. The government must resolve it at the earliest, as such uncertainty is detrimental to the country’s growth prospects.