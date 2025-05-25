Gaza war is a case of free speech versus loyalty test for Trump

At a time when the Trump administration is fixed on purging academic campuses of pro-Palestinian activists, two staffers of an Israeli embassy were shot dead by a lone assailant in Washington. They were exiting a Jewish museum, barely two kilometres from the White House, when the gunman pulled the trigger. The killer later entered the museum and raised ‘Free Palestine’ slogans as security forces took him into custody. The Washington shooting is an awful instance of how geopolitical strife can ignite lone-wolf violence, putting diplomatic personnel and civilians at risk worldwide.

There can be no justification for taking any human life under whatever pretext. However, anti-semitic toxicity is at its highest across the world, most of which is self-inflicted. Whatever sympathy Israel had in the wake of the brutal Hamas incursion of 2023 that killed 1,700 people in Israel has evaporated after its blistering counterattack that has left at least 52,000 people in Gaza dead. Particularly heart-wrenching was the bodies of nine of a doctor’s 10 children, killed in a recent Israeli airstrike, arriving at a Gaza hospital where she was attending to patients.