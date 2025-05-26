England litmus test for Shubman's young team

Words ascribed to philosopher Socrates hold true for the Indian cricket team’s current transitional phase: the secret of change is to focus all of your energy not on fighting the old, but on building the new. The cricket board seems to have embraced change with élan, at least for the time being. After the retirement of two stalwarts—Virat Kolhi and Rohit Sharma—looking ahead with hope was the only option. The selectors reposed faith in young Shubman Gill to lead the team to England, considered one of the most hostile territories to tour. The series will be a baptism by fire for both Shubman and his band of young cricketers, some of whom are yet to debut.

With the next World Test Championships cycle starting now, the hard decisions taken before this tour seem appropriate. The selectors have also included a few experienced players in the mostly-young team. Ravindra Jadeja, with 80 Tests, is a veteran because the next most experienced player is K L Rahul with 53. The rest, including the mercurial Jasprit Bumrah (45), have played less than 50. The captain himself has just 32 Tests, with an away record that’s not flattering. For him to lead effectively, he has to score and win. Bear in mind that, for England, Joe Root has played more than 150 Tests, while captain Ben Stokes has played 111.