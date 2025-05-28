Extreme weather no longer excuse for infrastructure failures

When it became clear last weekend that the southwest monsoon would arrive on the west coast more than a week earlier than usual, it evoked cheers at first. Relief from heat and better hope for crops were on everyone’s mind. But the feeling soon turned to despair as civic infrastructures collapsed in Bengaluru and Mumbai, while Delhi found it difficult to stay functional as it got deluged by western disturbance. Records were broken as Mumbai witnessed 295 mm of rain in a day and Delhi logged 81.4 mm, making this May the national capital’s wettest on record. What became starkly apparent is that we can no longer blame extreme climatic events for our infrastructure failures.

It’s no longer enough for municipal officials and politicians to raise their arms in helplessness when our urban growth engines are halted more often with every passing year. It's not just about flooded areas. There are horrific tragedies of people getting washed away in drains, electrocuted by fallen power lines or crushed under falling trees. There are also the travails of marooned citizens, power outages, contaminated drinking water and damaged vehicles. Educational institutes are shut, public transport is paralysed and work is affected. Mumbai's flooded metro stations and Delhi's inundated airport disrupted the schedules of tens of thousands of citizens.