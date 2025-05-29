Northeast on new tracks to progress

The hallmark of a remote region’s integration with the mainland is connectivity that facilitates the easy movement of people and goods. India’s northeastern region, which is undergoing a massive railway expansion to reverse decades of institutional neglect, is a prime example. Eighteen projects worth `74,000 crore are laying 1,368 km of rail tracks, including 13 new lines. Their completion will pave the way for the simultaneous expansion of intra- and inter-regional movements. The latest development is a railway line finally linking Aizawl, the capital of Mizoram, to the national grid. It is the fourth northeastern capital to have a railway station. Tracks are expected to arrive soon at three more of the eight states, including Gangtok in Sikkim. Simultaneous expansion of the region’s road, air and river networks would transform trade, productivity and the intermingling of people like never before. This would be a far cry from the earlier decades when people and animals jostled on rickety Dakota and Fokker planes that hopped between distant towns in the region as the Northeast remained tenuously connected with mainland India.