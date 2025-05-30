Keep state development above party politics

The pugnacious leader that he is, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy manages to make it to the headlines often. He is also a shrewd politician who knows it takes two to tango when it comes to developing the state. As a Congressman, his instincts are in sync with that of his party on several issues. Operation Sindoor just happens to be one of those where sensitivity may serve better than sinew. His barbs against the Centre fly like missiles, and his repeated comparison between Indira Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi resonate with Congress supporters. The other day, he sought to know from the PM how many Rafale fighter aircraft were lost in Operation Sindoor. Politically speaking, he may have thought of bolstering party leader Rahul Gandhi’s attacks on the Centre. What is unquestionable is that he went a step farther than even his leader.

Defence matters can be tricky material to use for polemics, especially right after a war. Questions do need to be asked, but in a non-partisan way. Reddy may feel himself politically justified in attending Jai Hind rallies, a counter to the BJP’s Tiranga rallies. It should be seen within the context of what should be an integrationist moment, though it is unfortunate that both the national parties appear to be politicising Operation Sindoor. It is time to support the armed forces in one voice at a time when the shadow of conflict has not entirely lifted. Reddy may have no compunction in calling a spade a spade, but he is also keenly aware of the imperatives of running a state. Within a fortnight, he had a meeting with the Prime Minister, where he submitted a wishlist, and during that same period he was going for the BJP’s jugular. Presumably, he knows how to find his way around a paradox.