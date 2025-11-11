ECI must address trust deficit with transparency

The credibility of India’s elections is the strength of its democracy. Rahul Gandhi’s persistent assault on the impartiality of the Election Commission of India has managed to sow a seed of suspicion about the integrity of one of the principal pillars of that credibility. As the Congress leader continues with his campaign against alleged ‘vote chori’—something that became an issue at the just-concluded Bihar polls—the onus is squarely on the ECI to address the trust deficit. Mere dismissal of the diligently-gathered accusations is utterly inadequate in countering the allegations of fraud and restoring the public’s trust in the electoral system.

Rahul’s latest presentation was based on the 2024 Haryana assembly election, where he alleged the BJP won with the help of 25 lakh ‘fake votes’. While claiming that one in eight voters in the state was fake, he showed the picture of one woman that allegedly appeared 223 times on the voter list; another woman, apparently a Brazilian model, appeared 22 times under different names at 10 booths. At an age when election controllers around the world are considering ‘pre-bunking’—publishing factual information before disinformation is aired—the ECI has chosen an ostrich-like posture.