Neighbourliness, not ultimatums, can secure Gaza

The plan envisages both Israel and Hamas stepping back from Gaza, mutual prisoner releases, and swift delivery of aid. The assurance that no Gazan would be forced to leave comes as relief to those who bristled at the Netanyahu government’s designs to the contrary. But the proposal also carries troubling echoes. The idea of a transitional ‘Board of Peace’ chaired by Trump, with Tony Blair as a member, recalls Britain’s mandate over Palestine between 1920 and 1948—an experience many trace as the root of today’s crisis. Likewise, the proposed International Stabilization Force, working with Jordan and Egypt to keep order and train a local police, brings to mind Charles Tegart, the former Calcutta police commissioner whose tenure in Palestine from 1937 was synonymous with torture and repression. Most glaringly, the voices of Gazans themselves are absent.

For the US, gunboat diplomacy formally ended with Franklin Roosevelt’s ‘Good Neighbour’ policy. This plan too cannot succeed without genuine neighbourliness—real commitments to peace and sovereignty from all sides. Otherwise, the unstoppable force of ideological intransigence will keep colliding with immovable geographic realities. Trump’s final point—that the US will facilitate a dialogue between Israel and the Palestinians to agree on a “political horizon for peaceful and prosperous co-existence”—must be given structure and substance if the plan is to endure.