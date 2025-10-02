Credit and currency reforms to boost banking, exports

As for liberalising capital market lending norms, the RBI raised prudential limits on loans against shares, financing against listed debt, and IPO funding. Analysts stress that this is significant as it enables banks to recapture flows that have steadily shifted to structured credit players. Likewise, steps to internationalise the rupee may lend stability amid market volatility. Along with forex reserves of over $700 billion and resilient external fundamentals, internationalisation of rupee may end up as a major tailwind. Extending export proceed repatriation in rupee from one month to three months provides flexibility to exporters, supports rupee invoicing, and facilitates neighbouring countries to take credit in rupee. It is a bold move as Donald Trump has voiced concerns over dethroning the dollar as a reserve currency.

On growth, the RBI did admit that there is an underlying weakness in domestic demand, which will likely reflect in the third and fourth quarters. Overall, it revised 2025-26 real GDP growth projections upwards to 6.8 percent from 6.5 percent, but the central bank seems to be bracing for external turbulence. In particular, that export growth may slow down owing to higher tariffs, although Malhotra reasoned that the structural reforms announced in August, GST rate rationalisation, softening inflation, and the above-normal monsoon rains leading to better agricultural output will together cushion the blow. That said, analysts expect inflation to fall sharper than the RBI’s expectations both this fiscal and the next, which means the real rates may not remain neutral if the central bank maintains status quo for long.