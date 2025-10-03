Regular training can stem rot in judiciary

There are many issues afflicting the judiciary, but the competency and credibility of judges should not be among them. A judiciary that is fighting crippling backlogs, outdated laws and procedures, and a shortage of resources, and inadequate infrastructure can continue to be the cornerstone of democracy only if its judges are competent and incorruptible. A few bad judges in a system packed with quality are enough to weaken the judiciary, erode public trust, and compromise the rule of law. A judiciary’s strength is the public’s confidence in its fairness and integrity. Bad judges who undermine the principle of equal justice through corruption, unethical behaviour, biases, and faulty rulings threaten this trust.

Besides addressing flaws in the system for judicial appointment, which can facilitate enrolling of compromised and incompetent individuals, and strengthening internal accountability mechanisms to catch the bad apples, there is need to institute a system for mandatory, periodic training of judges. Doctors, teachers, pilots, and even lawmakers are routinely made to undergo training or refresher courses; why not judges? Instead of disciplining one officer at a time, the judiciary must institutionalise retraining at every level with classes on precedents, compliance, uniformity in sentencing, and, above all, bail jurisprudence, as part of a continuous professional update programme. The only way to ensure quality in judgements is to ensure that quality people are appointed and standards are maintained through continuous monitoring.