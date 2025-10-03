Sir Creek no longer pesky dispute, prepare for double trouble

Over four-fifths of Pakistan’s arsenal comes from China. From HQ-9 and HQ-16 surface-to-air missile systems to JY27A radars and Wing Loong drones, China is not just arming Pakistan but actively shaping its battlefield posture, too. Even though many of these systems failed to perform during the May 2025 clashes—jammed radars, downed drones, breached air defences—Pakistan has not recalibrated. Instead, it has doubled down, procuring even more advanced Chinese systems, including microwave weapons and airborne early warning aircraft. In June, Pakistan announced that China had offered to sell it a new arsenal of cutting-edge weaponry, including 40 of its latest fifth-generation J-35 stealth fighters and advanced ballistic missile defence systems.

The larger concern is strategic. In a future conflict, it is not unthinkable for the Chinese army to play a vital role in managing escalation and trying to keep hostilities below the nuclear threshold—on terms that favour China. With Field Marshal Asim Munir now the single point of military authority in Pakistan, decisions are expected to be faster. Sir Creek is no longer a peripheral irritant; it could well become a trigger for a two-front conflict. India cannot afford to be caught underprepared. The air force needs to induct 35-40 jets annually to meet its operational needs. Indigenous production, AI integration, and battlefield automation must move at war footing; Hindustan Aeronautics must pick up pace in delivering on long-gestating projects. The flights to China will resume—but complacency must not.