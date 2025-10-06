Gill's moment, India's ODI Test

Indian cricket board’s announcement on Saturday merely confirmed what the cricketing world had seen coming—Shubman Gill’s rise from a promising deputy to India’s one-day captain. His coronation is well-timed and well-earned. Few Indian batters in recent years have enjoyed a run quite like his Bradmanesque spree in England, where he amassed 754 runs and led the team to a fighting 2-2 draw. The leadership baton was always going to pass to him; the only question was when.
By choosing Gill now, the BCCI has made a pragmatic and forward-looking call. Rohit Sharma’s era ended on a high—winning the T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy—but India must plan beyond its two stalwarts, Sharma and Virat Kohli, both nearing the twilight of their ODI careers. With the next 50-over World Cup still two years away, Gill’s appointment gives the team the stability and direction needed to build a side around a younger core. It is a decision rooted not in sentiment but in strategy.
At 26, Gill embodies the modern cricketer—technically assured, mentally resilient, and willing to learn. His composure under pressure and ability to adapt have long marked him out as a natural leader. Even when he hit a lean patch early in 2024, he didn’t lose focus, earning the board’s confidence with his commitment to self-improvement. This is the temperament Indian cricket needs for the next phase.
The immediate test will come in the nine ODIs ahead against New Zealand, Australia and South Africa—teams that expose any tactical or temperamental frailty. But Gill’s greater challenge lies in managing transition: how to define a team identity after Sharma and Kohli. That decision, guided by chief selector Ajit Agarkar and the team management, will shape the contours of India’s 2027 World Cup campaign in South Africa.
India’s wait for another 50-over world title has stretched to 14 years. The board has now placed its faith in a young captain who represents continuity as much as change. The Gill era has begun—and it carries both promise and expectation.