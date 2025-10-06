Gill's moment, India's ODI Test

Indian cricket board’s announcement on Saturday merely confirmed what the cricketing world had seen coming—Shubman Gill’s rise from a promising deputy to India’s one-day captain. His coronation is well-timed and well-earned. Few Indian batters in recent years have enjoyed a run quite like his Bradmanesque spree in England, where he amassed 754 runs and led the team to a fighting 2-2 draw. The leadership baton was always going to pass to him; the only question was when.

By choosing Gill now, the BCCI has made a pragmatic and forward-looking call. Rohit Sharma’s era ended on a high—winning the T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy—but India must plan beyond its two stalwarts, Sharma and Virat Kohli, both nearing the twilight of their ODI careers. With the next 50-over World Cup still two years away, Gill’s appointment gives the team the stability and direction needed to build a side around a younger core. It is a decision rooted not in sentiment but in strategy.