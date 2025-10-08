Punish the guilty in lethal drug case, fix the system

Why are so many of our medicines unsafe? It is an appalling question for any nation to face—and an indictment of one that calls itself the “world’s pharmacy”. Since 2023, Indian cough syrup exports have required extra testing after over 140 children in Gambia, Uzbekistan and Cameroon died from contaminated Indian products. Yet domestic consumers remain unprotected. Once again, lax oversight and regulatory complacency have turned preventable negligence into a public health disaster. Despite repeated WHO warnings, India’s drug authorities have failed to strengthen surveillance, plug supply-chain gaps, or weed out substandard medicines. That Sresan was allowed to manufacture Coldrif for over a decade is nothing short of scandalous.

India’s pharmaceutical success story is being sullied by a handful of reckless manufacturers and distributors chasing unethical profits. Over-the-counter sales and the overprescription habits of some doctors make it easier for such operators to thrive. Greed keeps dangerous, substandard products on the shelves. While a doctor who prescribed the syrup has been arrested for negligence, Sresan’s owner is still at large. The investigation must go beyond the usual scapegoats and fix accountability on those who gave the company a clean regulatory chit. The central government must order an independent probe into the systemic collapse of drug regulation in India. Each death is a reminder that weak enforcement kills. It is time to punish the guilty—and ensure no parent has to fear a medicine bottle again.