A Nobel win India must take note of

The 2025 Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine could not have come at a more relevant time for India. The award—to American scientists Mary Brunkow and Fred Ramsdell, and Japanese immunologist Shimon Sakaguchi—recognises their discovery of regulatory T cells and the gene Foxp3, the body’s own system for keeping immune response under control. These ‘peacekeeping’ cells prevent the immune system from attacking the body’s own tissues.

This breakthrough holds special meaning for India, where doctors have reported a sharp rise in autoimmune conditions since the Covid-19 pandemic. Diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, Type 1 diabetes, and inflammatory bowel disease are becoming more common. A 2024 study published in the International Journal of Clinical Biochemistry and Research found a surge in antinuclear antibody positivity after Covid-19, suggesting the virus may have unsettled the body’s immune balance. Women and older adults appear especially vulnerable.

India has begun to take note. The Union health ministry has issued guidelines for monitoring post-Covid complications and urged doctors to watch for immune-related disorders. Laboratories are improving early detection, and some research centres are exploring cancer therapies, such as CAR-T cell treatment, to address autoimmune diseases.