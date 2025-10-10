Avoid engaging teachers on extended government tasks

Educationists are frowning at this ad hoc change in the academic year. They warn that crunching lessons and hurrying through special classes will affect learning. The onus remains on teachers to complete the syllabus and bring students up to speed. It is also widely accepted that academic performance in government schools is below the accepted standard; such a break will only worsen the situation. Deputy CM D K Shivakumar has assured parents that teachers will hold special classes to help students catch up.

The caste survey is not a special case. Government teachers are often roped in for surveys, election work, and training, keeping them busy through school holidays. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has even threatened action against teachers who are reluctant to take up survey work. While the teachers are being paid ₹20,000 for this additional duty, the mindset that their main job is dispensable must change. Rushing through the syllabus after this hectic schedule is bound to stress the teachers and take a toll on students, too. The authorities should have foreseen the challenges, and though 40,000 government staffers are also on the job, it could have been timed so as not to disrupt the academic year. Finding alternatives to teachers for such tasks is imperative—unemployed graduates who have signed up for the Yuva Nidhi scheme or National Service Scheme volunteers could be considered. Disruption in studies will only harm the state’s youth.