Inventors must stay on guard amid IPO frenzy

Interestingly, the market is driven by active participation of domestic mutual funds, offsetting a wave of foreign institutional investor exits. The market is also seeing strong appetite from retail and high-networth individuals, who are participating in IPOs like never before. Sensing that the momentum is showing no signs of slowing down, the RBI has increased the IPO financing limit from ₹10 lakh to ₹25 lakh per individual investor. The raised limit, which was last revised in 1998, is expected to broaden retail participation, inject liquidity into the primary market, and deepen the capital markets. While higher fi nancing limits indicate that banks and regulators are encouraging retail participation, investors must be watchful.

Even though the extra credit limit comes in handy, what’s crucial is understanding stock fundamentals and timing. While retail investors are queuing up for new issues, FIIs are heading in the opposite direction, reflecting an overall reduction in portfolio funds to India. Moreover, even as the IPO frenzy is hitting records, India’s benchmark indices are delivering lacklustre returns. For instance, the Nifty-50 has barely turned in 6 percent so far this year, while indices tracking small- and mid-sized fi rms are yielding negative returns. Above all, estimates also suggest that about half the IPOs this year are trading below their listing prices, while only 43 of the 79 companies have given positive returns. Investors must exercise caution.