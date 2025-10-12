Tata Sons must revisit 'no-listing' stance

The $180-billion Tata Group contributes four percent to India’s GDP and is seen as synonymous with corporate governance and stability. There have been blips in the past, such as when Ratan Tata led the ouster of Cyrus Mistry, chairman of Tata Sons and a representative of the minority Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group, in December 2016. When the discord in Tata Trusts, which holds 66 percent in Tata Sons, prompted ministers Amit Shah and Nirmala Sitharaman to step in, it rocked the corporate world. Current events show that tensions from Mistry’s ouster still persist, with the SP group, holding an 18.4 percent stake, refusing to relent.

The blowout came last month at a board meeting when a faction of four trustees—Mehli Mistry, cousin of Cyrus Mistry, and three others—blocked the reappointment of long-time nominee Vijay Singh. The majority faction led by Noel Tata is furious at the SP Group for breaking the tradition of relying on private consultation and consensus. The Mehli Mistry faction has, on the other hand, raised governance issues; but its obvious underlying push is to raise its old demand: the public listing of Tata Sons, which will allow it to sell its shares at the best market rate.