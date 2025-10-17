Time for diplomacy to end Ukraine war, ease oil plan

After claiming success in brokering a ceasefire in Gaza, US President Donald Trump is now turning his attention to the Ukraine war. Following what both sides described as a “very productive” phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, the two leaders agreed to meet in Budapest, Hungary, possibly within a fortnight. The conversation came a day before Trump’s meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, where a deal for long-range American Tomahawk missiles was under discussion.

Such weapons may not end the war, but their ability to strike deep inside Russia could complicate an already tense equation. Yet Trump’s fresh diplomatic effort deserves attention—not least because the prolonged conflict has disrupted global supply chains and kept energy prices volatile. For India, which imports over 85 per cent of its crude needs, stability in oil markets is crucial to containing inflation and sustaining growth.