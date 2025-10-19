Progressive policy, predictive pitfalls

Karnataka's new menstrual leave policy for 2025 is being hailed as progressive: a day’s paid leave a month for public and private sector workers. In India, where menstruation is still shrouded in discomfort and silence, the objective is to normalise menstruation in a gender-sensitive work environment. The policy aims to acknowledge that periods can involve pain, fatigue, and hygiene issues and create a workplace that doesn’t pretend otherwise. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called it “a step towards a more humane, understanding, and inclusive workplace”. Karnataka is no pioneer. Bihar implemented its two-day leave policy in 1992. Kerala gives women workers in government ITIs two days’ leave a month.

However, the feel-good language deserves pressure-testing. Other countries introduced menstrual leave long before India. Their experience suggests the road ahead is anything but smooth. Japan wrote menstrual leave into law in 1947. Surveys indicate the uptake is low. Many workers fear it makes them appear weak or can impact their careers. In South Korea, too, surveys show that some employers quietly discourage using it. Women who ask for it are sometimes painted as weak. In the UK and Italy, critics argue it reinforces negative stereotypes.