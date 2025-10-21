Global partners in defence can be catalysts, not crutches

India's bold push for self-reliance in defence is no longer aspirational—it is now turning into a tangible reality. The recent flagging off of the first batch of BrahMos missiles from the Lucknow facility, within just five months of its virtual inauguration, signals a significant milestone in the country’s journey toward indigenisation. With contracts worth ₹4,000 crore signed with foreign nations and a projected turnover of ₹3,000 crore from the Lucknow unit alone, the message is clear: India is open for defence business. However, as impressive as this progress is, we need to be clear-eyed. India’s journey toward defence self-reliance is still in progress. To maintain momentum, the country must strike a pragmatic balance between national ambition and global collaboration.

The ‘Make in India’ initiative has propelled domestic defence production to ₹1.27 lakh crore in 2023-24—a remarkable 174 percent increase since 2014-15. With an ambitious target of ₹3 lakh crore in production and ₹50,000 crore in exports by 2029, India is clearly on a determined path. However, to sustain this upward trajectory, the country must bridge critical gaps in advanced technologies, manufacturing expertise, and adherence to global standards. Strategic foreign partnerships and joint ventures remain essential to fill these voids, ensuring that India’s self-reliance drive remains robust, competitive, and globally relevant.