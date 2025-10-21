Global partners in defence can be catalysts, not crutches

India's bold push for self-reliance in defence is no longer aspirational—it is now turning into a tangible reality. The recent flagging off of the first batch of BrahMos missiles from the Lucknow facility, within just five months of its virtual inauguration, signals a significant milestone in the country’s journey toward indigenisation. With contracts worth ₹4,000 crore signed with foreign nations and a projected turnover of ₹3,000 crore from the Lucknow unit alone, the message is clear: India is open for defence business. However, as impressive as this progress is, we need to be clear-eyed. India’s journey toward defence self-reliance is still in progress. To maintain momentum, the country must strike a pragmatic balance between national ambition and global collaboration.
The ‘Make in India’ initiative has propelled domestic defence production to ₹1.27 lakh crore in 2023-24—a remarkable 174 percent increase since 2014-15. With an ambitious target of ₹3 lakh crore in production and ₹50,000 crore in exports by 2029, India is clearly on a determined path. However, to sustain this upward trajectory, the country must bridge critical gaps in advanced technologies, manufacturing expertise, and adherence to global standards. Strategic foreign partnerships and joint ventures remain essential to fill these voids, ensuring that India’s self-reliance drive remains robust, competitive, and globally relevant.
This is where foreign partnerships, particularly joint ventures, come into play. With liberalised foreign direct investment policies in the sector and a focus on tech transfer, these collaborations are essential bridges between aspiration and execution. Strategic tie-ups not only infuse vital capital and innovation into India’s defence ecosystem, but also ensure our products remain globally competitive. The BrahMos missile itself, a product of Indo-Russian collaboration, is a shining example of how joint ventures can yield world-class systems that serve both strategic and commercial interests. To scale up, India must continue engaging with like-minded nations that see value in shared security while manufacturing together.
In defence, isolationism can foment stagnation rather than self-reliance. India’s goal should be strategic autonomy, not strategic solitude. As we build our own capabilities, foreign partnerships must remain part of the blueprint—not as crutches, but as catalysts. India can and must lead in global defence manufacturing. It will get there faster, and more securely, by walking alongside partners.