Don't prolong ICE age, remove sops for polluting hybrids

While the nation looks appalled at the smoke from firecrackers enveloping the national capital post Diwali, new research shows there is need to worry about something they thought was far less polluting. A study has questioned the widely held view that plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs)—ones that combine an internal combustion engine (ICE) with an electric one—lower pollution substantially. The research analysed onboard fuel consumption data of 8 lakh cars in Europe between 2021 and 2023, and found ‘real world’ carbon dioxide emissions from PHEVs to be 4.9 times greater than those reflected in standard laboratory tests.
The non-profit Transport and Environment showed hybrids emit just 19 percent less CO2 than petrol and diesel cars. Under laboratory tests, PHEVs were assumed to be 75 percent less polluting. The research found that weak electric engines lead to only 27 percent of the driving being done in the electric mode, rather than 84 percent estimated earlier. The new data may push big car companies like Toyota, who have adopted hybrids as long-term bets, to revise their plans. Interestingly, the faulty lab data allowed four major car companies in Europe to skip €5bn (more than ₹50,000 crore) in pollution taxes between 2021 and 2023. The Indian government has been offering various exemptions and subsidies to EVs and hybrids, too. However, hybrids pay GST at 40 percent, compared to 5 percent for pure EVs.
Insufficient recharging networks and a general distrust over performance have resulted in a mere 5 percent share of EVs and hybrids in a market that sold 43 lakh passenger cars in 2024-25. Interestingly, the two segments’ shares stand at 2.5 percent each, though hybrids are priced 70-80 percent higher than ICE cars and 60 percent more than pure EVs. This is also despite just four hybrid models on offer compared to more than 20 EV models. It probably reflects the thinking among those upgrading to better technology not to go too far from the security of the combustion engine. With the new data on PHEVs, the government should class hybrids in the ICE category and end incentives for them. If India is to achieve its EV target of 80 percent of 2-3 wheelers and 30 percent of cars by 2030, more needs to be done to counter carmakers’ campaign to prolong the ICE age.