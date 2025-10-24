Don't criticise citizens demanding better infrastructure

A number of factors need to be taken into account: the steady influx of migrant workers, overburdened infrastructure, and development not keeping apace the growing city. The government is also hamstrung by its own welfare schemes and reduced devolution of central funds. Considering Karnataka is third in terms of state GDP and GST contribution to the country, it’s unfortunate that Bengaluru fails to look like a snazzy tech capital.

The blowback by citizens should awaken the Congress government. Instead of shooting the messenger, leaders should harness technology for workable solutions, and crack down on corruption and errant contractors. Garbage management needs cooperation from all sections of society. Business leaders who have stepped forward to protect the city’s heritage can question the government on infrastructure as major tax contributors. The Congress should remember that 16 assembly seats in Bengaluru are with BJP and only 12 with the Congress. If the ruling party hopes to implement its Greater Bengaluru Authority idea smoothly, it should start by fixing the city’s infra issues before it heads into the civic elections.