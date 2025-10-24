Don't criticise citizens demanding better infrastructure

The acrimonious exchange between Karnataka’s top political and corporate leaders over Bengaluru’s failing infrastructure has only served to highlight the reality that has become the city’s identity—cratered roads, traffic bottlenecks, and garbage piles. Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar Shaw was not off the mark when she said these pain points would lead to a loss of investment. She and other industrialists including former Infosys CFO T V Mohandas Pai have called out civic deficiencies no matter which party is at the helm. Yet, what followed this time was amusing retaliation from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D K Shivakumar and Industries Minister M B Patil, accusing those who had made their fortunes in Bengaluru of “kicking the ladder” they used to climb up. Shivakumar reminded the business community that the city had contributed land and resources for their companies. It was the reaction of a helpless government running on a shoestring budget. Oblique questions on what tech giants were doing for the city with their corporate social responsibility funds indicated that money was a big factor. Better sense prevailed after a chorus from citizens, jolting the CM into allocating ₹1.2 lakh crore for Bengaluru’s development and road repairs. For now, Bengalureans can live on hope.
A number of factors need to be taken into account: the steady influx of migrant workers, overburdened infrastructure, and development not keeping apace the growing city. The government is also hamstrung by its own welfare schemes and reduced devolution of central funds. Considering Karnataka is third in terms of state GDP and GST contribution to the country, it’s unfortunate that Bengaluru fails to look like a snazzy tech capital.
The blowback by citizens should awaken the Congress government. Instead of shooting the messenger, leaders should harness technology for workable solutions, and crack down on corruption and errant contractors. Garbage management needs cooperation from all sections of society. Business leaders who have stepped forward to protect the city’s heritage can question the government on infrastructure as major tax contributors. The Congress should remember that 16 assembly seats in Bengaluru are with BJP and only 12 with the Congress. If the ruling party hopes to implement its Greater Bengaluru Authority idea smoothly, it should start by fixing the city’s infra issues before it heads into the civic elections.