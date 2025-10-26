Relief for students, H-1B holders amid US policy fludity

In September, a sudden US policy shift shook H-1B visa holders—then came a series of exceptions easing their anxiety. The latest: United States Citizenship and Immigration Services’ advisory that the draconian $1,00,000 fee introduced last month will not apply to most current visa holders or recent graduates transitioning to H-1B status. The exemption basket includes current H-1B visa holders seeking renewals or extensions, F-1 international students applying for a change of status to H-1B from within the US, L-1 intra-company transferees filing for an H-1B change of status, workers already in the US on valid non-immigrant visas seeking H-1B status, and the 2025-26 H-1B lottery selectees already present in the US. Travel will not affect the status of current H-1B visa holders or those with an approved change-of-status petition. However, the fee applies to petitions filed on or after 12.01 am ET on September 21, 2025, by people outside the US without a valid H-1B visa, or by those requesting consular processing.

Students on F-1 visas typically pursue Optional Practical Training (OPT). Later, they seek H-1B skilled work visas. US government data shows that 4,20,000 Indian students enrolled on F-1/M-1 visas in 2023–24. About 98,000 of them opted for OPT. So, the latest clarification is a big relief for such students. However, even this F-1-OPT-H-1B path is under attack from some senators. They allege that international students are stealing American jobs.