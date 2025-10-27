SIR 2.0 will test ECI's resolve, clarity in opposition domains

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has begun one of its most scrutinised exercises in recent years—the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in 12 states and Union Territories. The announcement came on Monday, after the Commission showcased the process in Bihar as a model of efficiency. Four of the states—West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry—go to the polls next year, setting the stage for a politically charged revision. The process begins at midnight on Monday, with the rolls frozen and booth-level officers (BLOs) starting door-to-door verification from November 4. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar repeatedly cited Bihar’s “zero appeals” outcome as a marker of transparency—a pointed message to critics.

The scale is formidable. About 51 crore electors will be covered in this round—nearly half of India’s voter base. Bihar’s recent SIR covered 7.9 crore voters, of whom 52 lakh were found missing or relocated. The final rolls for the 12 participating states and Union Territories are to be published by February 7, 2026. This is also the first such intensive field revision in two decades, the last comparable exercise dating back to 2002–04.